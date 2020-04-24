Akhilesh Yadav Demands Release Of Azam Khan & Family Members From Jail In View Of Ramzan

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to release his party's MP Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima, and son Abdullah Azam from jail in view of Ramzan. Yadav said the MP and his family should be allowed to observe fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to the media Yadav said, "The conduct of the BJP govt is not right, they are trying to give communal colour to everything. To maintain harmony, it’s important that justice is meted to all."

He also added that Khan is a leader of stature and has been a former legislator and former Minister. He is MP from Rampur. His wife Tanzeen Fatima is also a legislator. Khan has set up an educational institution, like the Jauhar University. Besides, Khan and his wife are unwell, he added. Yadav said the ruling party and the state government were pursuing the politics of vendetta and a number of false cases had been registered against the Khan family.

Azam Khan and family sent to jail

Azam Khan, his wife and son surrendered in the Rampur court in February this year and were sent to jail. They were shifted to Sitapur jail on the orders of the state government. The Khan family had been ignoring summons by the courts in various cases lodged against them, as a result of which arrest warrants were issued against them.

They were sent to judicial custody over Abdullah's allegedly fake birth certificate. The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017. Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December.

When asked about the number of cases lodged against him, Khan said, "Entire country knows what is happening to me and my family". The Rampur MP, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma, and former MLA-son Abdullah Azam were shifted to the district jail in Sitapur from Rampur on Thursday. A Rampur BJP leader, Akash Saxena, had lodged an FIR at Gang police station on January 3, 2019, alleging fraud related to Abdullah Azam's two birth certificates and alleged that Azam Khan's son also had two passports and two PAN cards.

