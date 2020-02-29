Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Claims Treated 'just Like A Terrorist'

Jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Saturday alleged that very inhuman treatment was meted out to him, "just like a terrorist." Azam Khan's legislator wife Tanzeen Fatima and their son and disqualified MLA Abdullah Azam were also taken to Rampur amidst tight security for a hearing in another case.

"Bahut amanviya bartav hua hai mere saath," Khan who was taken from Sitapur jail to Rampur court on Saturday morning in connection with a hearing told newspersons from a police van. "Just like a terrorist," he shouted as he was being whisked away. The three were shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur on Thursday. A court had sent them to judicial custody till March 2 in a fake birth certificate case after they surrendered before it on Wednesday.

The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017. Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December, and on Thursday, the UP Legislative Assembly also disqualified him as a member and declared his seat Suar in Rampur as vacant. In recent years, Azam Khan has also faced charges of encroachment of land around Rampur's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he is the chancellor.

Akhilesh Yadav on Azam Khan's arrest

After meeting Azam Khan and his family who have been sent to judicial on Wednesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh have targetted Khan since they came to power. After visiting the family in Sitapur jail, Yadav claimed that the Rampur MP had been falsely framed by the BJP government and hoped that the courts would provide justice. He added that Khan's wife was unwell and Khan's son - Abdullah had some medical issues in his hand – hoping the jail authorities were providing the family with adequate facilities.

" Azam Khan has been targeted as soon as the BJP government was formed in UP. Azam Khan was implicated under the conspiracy and we will get justice from the court. Azam's wife is not feeling well and his son has a problem in his hand. I hope according to the jail manual they will get the facilities," said Yadav to reporters in Sitapur.

(with PTI inputs)