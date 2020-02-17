The Debate
Akhilesh Yadav Fumes At 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan At His Rally; Blames Cops & Gets BJP Reply

Politics

In a controversy that broke out on Monday, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav was seen scolding a police officer allegedly after a man chanted Jai Shri Ram

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akhilesh Yadav

In a controversy that broke out on Monday, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was seen scolding a police officer allegedly for not maintaining the security while he was addressing a rally in Kannauj. The Samajwadi Party leader was reportedly irked after a man chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in his rally. The Samajwadi party called out the cops telling them to take a note of who the man was and said: "How can he enter in your presence, what are you all doing?" The party has also alleged that the man was a BJP supporter. 

Drama unfolds at Akhilesh Yadav rally in UP as man breaches security arrangements

Uproar in UP Assembly as SP members raise issue of alleged threat to Akhilesh Yadav

BJP hits back

Responding to the controversy, BJP leader & Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya has advised Yadav to chant Jai Shri Ram. Taking a dig on the former CM, he asked why is he so worried about hearing Jai Shri Ram. He added, "You can also chant Jai Shri Ram and you will receive heavenly happiness. Jai Shri Ram belongs to all." 

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, Delhi Police over Jamia CCTV footage, calls it 'unforgivable'

Published:
COMMENT
