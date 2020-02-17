Akhilesh Yadav Fumes At 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan At His Rally; Blames Cops & Gets BJP Reply

In a controversy that broke out on Monday, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was seen scolding a police officer allegedly for not maintaining the security while he was addressing a rally in Kannauj. The Samajwadi Party leader was reportedly irked after a man chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in his rally. The Samajwadi party called out the cops telling them to take a note of who the man was and said: "How can he enter in your presence, what are you all doing?" The party has also alleged that the man was a BJP supporter.

Drama unfolds at Akhilesh Yadav rally in UP as man breaches security arrangements

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav scolds a police officer after a man went near the dais and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while he was addressing a gathering in Kannauj district today. pic.twitter.com/2XGk9kQHhh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2020

BJP hits back

Responding to the controversy, BJP leader & Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya has advised Yadav to chant Jai Shri Ram. Taking a dig on the former CM, he asked why is he so worried about hearing Jai Shri Ram. He added, "You can also chant Jai Shri Ram and you will receive heavenly happiness. Jai Shri Ram belongs to all."

श्री अखिलेश यादव जी

जयश्रीराम

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री

समाजवादी पार्टी

राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष

आपसे मुझ सहित सभी रामभक्त जानना चाहते हैं कि जयश्रीराम कहने से आप इतने नाराज़ क्यों हैं आप भी बोलेंगे तो अलौकिक आनन्द मिलेगा !

श्रीराम तो सबके हैं !! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) February 17, 2020

