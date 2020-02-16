Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP, Delhi Police Over Jamia CCTV Footage, Calls It 'unforgivable'

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over Jamia CCTV footage that was released on Sunday. Taking to his Twitter on Sunday, SP chief stated that the face of vandalism and hatred of the BJP has been exposed and further appealed to the court to take immediate action on the basis of the video.

His tweet in Hindi read as; "It is said that the pictures do not lie. The disgusting face of vandalism and hatred of the BJP has been exposed to the students studying in Jamia's library. The court should take immediate action by taking cognisance on the basis of the video. Today the young students of the country have turned against the BJP. Unforgivable!"

कहते हैं तस्वीरें झूठ नहीं बोलतीं. जामिया की लाइब्रेरी में पढ़ रहे छात्रों पर हुई बर्बरता व भाजपा की नफ़रत का घिनौना चेहरा बेनक़ाब हो गया है. मा. न्यायालय वीडियो के आधार पर संज्ञान ले कर तुरंत कार्रवाई करे. आज देश के युवा छात्र-छात्राएं भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ हो गये हैं.



अक्षम्य! pic.twitter.com/VOD4wS8p7h — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also claimed that it is visible in the video that Police are hitting the students, which proves Home Minister and Delhi Police lied. She went on to add that even after seeing this video if no action is taken against those who resorted to violence after anti-CAA protest in Jamia last December, then the Central government's intentions would be exposed.

READ: SHOCKING: Jamia coordination commitetee shares CCTV footage of Central Library from Dec 15

READ: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal responds to Jamia's CCTV footage from Dec 15

Police brutality in Jamia University

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

READ: Jamia university claims 'did not release CCTV footage', states 'JCC not an official body'

READ: Delhi Police Crime branch to probe CCTV video released by Jamia Millia University