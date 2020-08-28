SC Upholds UGC's Decision To Hold Final Year University Exams; States Can Extend Deadline

In a major verdict on Friday, the Supreme Court has upheld the University Grants Commission's (UGC's) July 6 circular stating that University final year exams are mandatory. A three-judge bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah pronounced the verdict on a batch of pleas challenging UGC's directive to conduct final year university exams by September-end amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court observed that exams are mandatory but in a big relief to students stated that it is not compulsory to hold examinations before September 30 and the states can ask UGC for an extension. They also said that the deadline set by UGC can be altered by the state but the states cannot promote the students without examination. The top court also said that Maharashtra government's decision to postpone exams under the Disaster Management Act shall prevail.

What is the July 6 UGC circular?

The UGC on July 6 revised the guidelines on exams and the academic calendar for universities in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. It observed that the academic credibility, career opportunities, and future progress of students was linked to conducting the final year exams. The state governments were provided the option of holding exams in offline mode, online mode, or blended format. In case a student is unable to appear for exams, the UGC stated that he/she shall be given another opportunity so that there is no disadvantage.

Center backs final year exams

During the hearing, it was argued that the states were not consulted before finalizing the guidelines. Maintaining that the state governments have the authority to make decisions related to the health of its citizens, their legal representatives claimed that the UGC guidelines impeded on this right. On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned that exams cannot be done away with as the final year was the year of awarding degrees.

Maintaining that the UGC guidelines are mandatory, he noted that several universities had already conducted exams in offline and hybrid mode. At the same time, he suggested that the universities can ask for the September deadline to be pushed forward. Observing that the UGC had come up with a minimum standard to assess the students, Justice Bhushan also stressed that the health of the students has to be taken into account.

