NEET-JEE Row: Education Min Rules Out Rethink, Says ''students' Year Shouldn't Be Wasted''

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government. Reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled, he maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

Pokhriyal added that the Union Health Secretary had written to top administrative officials in states to ensure that the safety of candidates is given paramount importance. Additionally, he hailed the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency for preventing the spread of COVID-19. While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank remarked, "The safety and career of students is our first priority. One year should not be wasted. There was pressure from the parents and students that the exams should be held. During this period, some people approached the Supreme Court. While dismissing the writ petition, the Supreme Court said that there is no merit in the prayer to postpone the JEE and NEET exams. It added that the future of the students can't be put in danger for a long time."

"When the Supreme Court gave its verdict, the Education and Health Ministries worked together. The Union Health Secretary has written to the state Health and Education secretaries to ensure that the safety of students is given paramount importance. The NTA has issued very good guidelines," he added.

NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal pic.twitter.com/LfOcHfRXSU — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

NTA unveils social distancing measures

Amid the huge clamour among students for the postponement of JEE and NEET exams, the NTA on Tuesday assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. It observed that over 99% of the candidates in both exams had got their first choice of centre cities. Furthermore, the number of exam centres for JEE Main has been increased from 570 to 660. On the other hand, the NEET exam will now be conducted in 3843 centres instead of 2546 centres. In the case of JEE Main, the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from 1.32 lakh to 85,000.

While the candidates for JEE Main shall be seated in alternate seats, the number of candidates per room in the NEET exam will be 12 instead of 24. The entry and exit of candidates shall be staggered. The candidates have also been issued an advisory on proper social distancing. Also, the NTA has written to the state governments to extend support for ensuring that the candidates are able to reach their exam centres on time.

