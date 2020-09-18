Sanjay Jha Points To 'repeal APMC' Clause In Cong Manifesto; Busts Farm Bills Opposition

As Congress did a walkout from the Lok Sabha during the passage of the three Farm Bills, ex-Congress leader Sanjay Jha pointed out on Friday, that the Congress' 2019 manifesto had promised to repeal the APMC act, making agricultural produce free from restrictions. Slamming the Congress' opposition to the bill, he said that the BJP and Congress were on the same side. The Lok Sabha passed the three Farm Bills after a heated debate as Congress and DMK walked out during the debate, while NDA-ally Akali Dal too opposed it.

Sanjay Jha: 'Congress-BJP on same side on Farm Bills'

Folks, in our Congress Manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we had ourselves proposed abolition of APMC Act and making agricultural produce free from restrictions. This is what Modi government has done in the farmers bills. BJP and Congress are on the same page here. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 18, 2020

Opposition on Farm Bills

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Congress govt had made APMC Act in favour of farmers. But now, any big trader can open a Mandi & under these new anti-farmer Bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials. All these anti-farmer 4 ordinances should be seen in totality." On the contrary, Congress' 2019 Manifesto claims:

Congress will repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act and make trade in agricultural produce — including exports and inter-state trade — free from all restrictions.

We will establish farmers’ markets with adequate infrastructure and support in large villages and small towns to enable the farmer to bring his/her produce and freely market the same.

Congress will promote Farmer Producer Companies/Organisations to enable farmers to access inputs, technology and markets.

On Tuesday, Congress MPs from Punjab stormed out of the parliament and burnt copies of the bills outside the Lok Sabha. They claimed that the Centre was attempting 'bring everything under the ambit of Parliament'. Meanwhile, RSM accused he BJP government of using the Covid-19 pandemic situation to bulldoze agricultural reforms, misusing Presidential power under Article 123 of the Constitution. Trinamool too vehemently opposed the bills citing 'death of federalism'.

SAD: Badal resigns in protest

During the debate, BJP's staunch ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the three Farm bills in the Lok Sabha. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest farm bills. The minister stated, "My decision symbolises my party’s vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers.” The party is yet to decide its future in the NDA.

What are the three Farm bills?

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Centre rolled out three governance and administrative reforms in agriculture amending the Essential Commodities act to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato to be deregulated while stock limits were to imposed under extreme conditions. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws.

