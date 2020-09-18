Tejashwi Wades Into Row Over Farm Reform Bills, Says 'NDA Against Interest Of Farmers'

Slamming the Centre over the passage of the agricultural reform Bills in Lok Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the Bills are against the interest of farmers, labourers and the poor people. The Lok Sabha has passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav claimed that NDA is against the interest of farmers and further termed the bill to be 'completely anti-farmer'.

"I have been saying from the beginning that the government of the National Democratic Alliance is against the interest of farmers, labourers, poor people. These people want to force these bills. These Bills are completely anti-farmer," Yadav said.

Further, Yadav added that the bills will "harm" the farmers and will have an "adverse impact" on the country. The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances are facing massive protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

Harsimrat Badal resigns

Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal voted against the bills. She was present in the House when the bills were being passed. Kaur submitted her resignation soon after party chief Sukhbir Badal announced in Lok Sabha that she would quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills.

In her resignation letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal maintained that it was impossible for her to perform her duties as a Union Minister as the SAD could not go against the interest of the farmers. She lamented that the Centre did not take farmers on board despite her best attempt to persuade the Union Cabinet in this regard. The SAD wanted the bills concerning the marketing of farmers' produce to be referred to a Select Committee. Badal stated that her decision to resign was guided by the tradition of her party to always defend the national interest.

What are the farm bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act.

Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. Three main political parties in Punjab- Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal have united against these bills.

