Akhilesh Yadav Terms Centre's 5 Year Report As "documents Of Lies"

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Lok Sabha MP, Akhilesh Yadav targeted the report card released by the Centre at the beginning of the session and termed it as the "documents of lies". This report card was presented by the President Ram Nath Kovind. Akhilesh Yadav while talking about the report also accused the Centre of "spreading scepticism" among the people like British colonists who followed the divide and rule policy.

Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre

Slamming the Centre, Akhilesh Yadav put forth a question about the kind of message being spread and promoted by the ruling government. He stated that the message presented by the government is about how violence can be used as a means to control things. He also accused the NDA govt of being unable to fulfill the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" commitment.

Yadav also suggested the party to read the philosophy of socialist political leader Ram Manohar Lohia. He said speaking to a news agency, "Neither did they (BJP) take ‘Sabka Saath’ (everyone along) nor did they do ‘Sabka Vikas’ (all-round development). They only spread ‘avishwas’ (scepticism) among people”. He later accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of stopping all welfare initiatives taken during his tenures like the setting up of potato and grain mandis (markets) in Mainpuri.

The SP leader further added that the NDA is ruling like the British, who followed the divide and rule policy. The BJP is dividing Hindus and Muslims, he said. Talking about the 2021 Census, Akhilesh Yadav added that it is under process, but the government is not going to conduct the enumeration on the basis of caste. He also compared BJP with Congress and said that they are ignoring caste-based Census like Congress’ UPA govt.

(With Agency Inputs)

