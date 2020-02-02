Akhilesh Yadav Attacks UP CM Over 'use Bullet' Quip, Prays To 'grant Him Intelligence'

In response to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's controversial statement threatening violence, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday prayed to God to 'grant Yogi intelligence'. The CM had said that 'those who did not understand dialogue, will be made to understand by bullets'. This statement comes amidst the two incidents of shooting in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh.

Akhilesh pray for Yogi's 'intelligence'

AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Yogi, seeks 'arrest & interrogation' for remark on Kejriwal

Yogi's 'bullet' remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister & BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Rohini at Delhi threatened to use force for anyone who will try to create trouble during Kanwar Yatra. He said, 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega'. Slamming Kejriwal, Yogi said, 'AAP can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places'.

AAP complains to EC about 'certain political parties' trying to sabotage polls

AAP demands Yogi's arrest

Earlier on Saturday, slamming Adityanath's remark, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that Yogi must be arrested and interrogated over his remark on CM Arvind Kejriwal's link with Pakistan Prime Minister. AAP has also asked the Election Commission to direct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence planned by "certain political parties" in the city to sabotage the Delhi elections. He further alleged that Amit Shah is behind all the instigation.

AAP cries conspiracy after firing in Jasola; accuses BJP of attempt to delay election

Anurag Thakur's 'shoot traitors' call

On Monday, a video surfaced in which Union Finance Minster (MoS) Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Taking cognizance of the slogan, Election Commission (EC) has slapped Thakur with a 3-day campaign ban.

Jamia shooting: AAP blames BJP's inflammatory remarks; claims all 'delay poll' tactics