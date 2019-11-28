Akhilesh Yadav Congratulates Uddhav Thackeray, Takes A Jibe At BJP

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter for being successfully elected as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. On Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in front of thousands of people. Prominent leaders such as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his best wishes to the first Thackeray CM as well as took an indirect jibe at the BJP towards the end of his tweet.

Read | Uddhav Thackeray: Here's his journey from Saamana editor to 1st Thackeray Chief Minister

महाराष्ट्र में महाविकास आघाडी की नव निर्वाचित सरकार एवं नव निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री श्री उद्धव ठाकरे जी को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभेच्छा!



‘सेक्युलरिज़्म’ और ‘सोशलिज़्म’ का ये नया महाराष्ट्रीय गठजोड़, आनेवाले नये राष्ट्रीय राजनीतिक युग की दस्तक है.



भाजपा के (अच्छे) दिन पूरे हुए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 28, 2019

Watch | Historic moment for Shiv Sena as Uddhav becomes 1st Thackeray to be Maharashtra CM

Congratulations and good wishes to the newly elected Government of Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and newly elected Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray! This new Maharashtrian nexus of 'secularism' and 'socialism' is the key point of the coming new national political era. BJP's (good) days are over, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Ideology Compromise?

With 'secular' scripted on the first line, the unconventional alliance led by the saffron party, released their Common Minimum Program on Thursday. According to the Common Minimum Program, the alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress begins with a preamble stating that the coalition is committed to uphold the "secular values" enshrined in the Constitution. Indicating an explicit shift in Shiv Sena's politics, since its inception. Caving to Sena's stubborn demand for the CM post, Uddhav Thackeray was chosen to be the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and staked claim to form the next government. The governor has given the alliance until December 3 to prove its numbers.

Read | Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP indicates Sena may have to revisit stance on Savarkar, Ayodhya

Read | Before first Thackeray CM, these Shiv Sainiks have held the top post in Maharashtra