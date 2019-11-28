Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP Indicates Sena May Have To Revisit stance On Savarkar, Ayodhya

In the preamble of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) released by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Thursday, it has been revealed that the three parties would take a joint position on issues of state as well as national importance having repercussions on the "secular fabric of the nation". Moreover, it has been stressed that a joint stance would be adopted after "holding consultations" and "arriving at a consensus". This implies that the Sena might have to alter its position on contentious issues such as the demand for giving Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister-elect Uddhav Thackeray had gone back on his public statement that he would visit Ayodhya on November 24.

This is the text of the preamble of the CMP:

"The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issue of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus."

Swearing-in of Maharashtra CM on Thursday

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena supremo’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

