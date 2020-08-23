Madhya Pradesh CM Accuses Kamal Nath Of Hijacking Cong, Says 'holding On To All Key Posts'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that Kamal Nath has hijacked the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh by holding on to all the key posts. He cited examples of changes in BJP party president and said,

"In BJP, the party president changes every three years. But if one looks at Congress then first Jawaharlal Nehru was the president of the party followed by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Chouhan said.

"In Madhya Pradesh, the state chief is Kamal Nath, Chief Minister was Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, youth leader Nakul Nath and the rest of Congress is 'Anath' (destitute)," he added. Chouhan had earlier said that under Jyotriatiya Scindia's leadership "many new friends" are taking membership of the BJP and the party's strength is increasing.

"Thousands of Congress workers are leaving the party in solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The pride of the Chambal region will be restored which was hit by the Congress leadership."



Lashing out at former MP CM Kamal Nath, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday, claimed that Nath was ahead of PM Modi in one aspect, while addressing a membership ceremony at MP's Gwalior. He added that while the Prime Minister put the country under lockdown to save lives, Kamal Nath put the Madhya Pradesh government office (Vallabh Bhavan) under lockdown for 15 months. Scindia has frequently critiqued Nath since leaving the Congress party - leading to the downfall of its state government

25 Congress MLAs quit, join BJP

Earlier in July, several Congress MLAs quit the party and joined the ruling BJP after Scindia's rebellion paid off- with 14 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios. After the initial 22 MLAs joining in March - Narayan Patel, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar and Pradyumn Singh Lodhi from the Congress resigned from their posts and joined BJP. With 27 seats vacant in the Assembly now, EC will hold elections to 24 seats by Septemeber 2020.

