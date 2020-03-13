All Three Candidates Set To Be Elected To Rajya Sabha Unopposed From Assam

With the deadline for filing of nomination for the three seats of Rajya Sabha coming to an end at 3 pm on Friday, the two candidates backed by the ruling BJP and one unitedly by the opposition are all set to be elected to the Upper House unopposed. The trio has been elected unopposed as no one filed nomination for the third seat against the opposition candidate.

BJP and its allies BPF and AGP have nominated former Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita and sitting member of the Upper House Biswajit Daimary, whereas, opposition Congress and AIUDF have nominated eminent Journalist Ajit Bhuyan.

Since the last few days, there has been a whole lot of gossip on the third seat as it was expected that the BJP and its allies will not let the Cong-AIUDF alliance a walkover. However, with the deadline over, now it's clear that Ajit Bhuyan will be elected unopposed.

BJP sources, privy to the developments regarding the Rajya Sabha elections said that till Thursday night, there had been talks regarding the third candidate, but the political equations somehow didn't work out.

It may be mentioned that the name of another eminent Journalist of the State, Wasbir Hussain was also being considered for the third seat by the ruling front. However, the numbers were not on their side as a result of which finally they dropped the idea of contesting.

Speaking to the media outside the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday, NEDA Convener Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are always against the ideology of Congress and AIUDF. For the third seat, however, we are not projecting any candidate, nor will we support anyone," thereby clearing all the doubts.

On the last day of filing nominations, BJPs Bhubaneswar Kalita and Congress-AIUDF backed Ajit Bhuyan filed their nomination papers.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Ajit Bhuyan said that he is hopeful that he will be able to raise the concerns of the State in the Upper House. "My voice against Citizenship Amendment Act will continue in the parliament," he said.

It may be mentioned that Ajit Bhuyan has also come under severe criticism of the various sections of the society and the ruling front as well for taking the support of Congress and AIUDF, of whom he was a vociferous critic.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha polls have informed that the scrutiny of the nominations will be done on March 16 and if everything goes well, the results for the same will be announced on March 18.

