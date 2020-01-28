BJP MP Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims "Congress Waging War Against Majority Community"

On Tuesday, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Congress party was "totally against Hindus" and was playing politics on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Assam Minister accused the national party of waging a "war" against the Hindu community in the country. He also spoke about the alleged links that were found by the ED between PFI and anti-CAA protests in the country, claiming that even the Congress was taking funds from them.

"Today, Congress is playing its politics. They are now totally against Hindus. In my view, Congress and its leadership have now waged a war against the Hindu majority community in this country. They allegedly are taking funds from the PFI," said Sarma.

ED reaches out to MHA

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a note to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning that there is a direct link between the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Uttar Pradesh and the PFI. Earlier this month, the MHA had received a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the activities of PFI in the state. Responding to the links of Popular Front of India in the anti-CAA protests, Sarma said,

"In Guwahati, PFI has actively associated themselves with movement. We have seen certain documents from the PFI office... PFI was also a part of destruction that the people of Guwahati have seen on December 10, 11, 12."

As per the documents accessed by Republic TV, there is a direct correlation between funds withdrawn from PFI bank accounts and violent demonstrations against CAA. It was while probing the Rs 120 crore money trail, that the agency stumbled upon some suspicious transactions in 15 accounts related to PFI. In the last three months, over a dozen ED officials have been trying to trace the source of the funding. Sources also reveal that maximum money was withdrawn during the anti-CAA protest days.

(With Agency Inputs)

