Allahabad High Court Reserves Order On Name-and-shame Case; To Deliver Verdict On March 9

The Allahabad High Court reserved the order in the Lucknow name-and-shame case and will be delivering the verdict on Monday at 2 pm. The HC had earlier asked the State government to take down all the hoardings across Lucknow by 3 pm.

HC reserves order

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had pulled up Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, March 8, for displaying the personal details of those suspected for violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state. Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha summoned the District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police for the display of the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence.

The authorities had put up the hoardings on Thursday and included the names of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas from Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar. The first hearing took place at 10 am, when the bench, led by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha raised the issue and asked the government to take down all the banners by 3 pm. The bench stated that the boards were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

The case was pushed to 3 pm for the Advocate General to appear, and the latter stated that the case was not in the jurisdiction of the Court since the banners were put up in Lucknow. A government spokesperson had earlier stated that the hoardings and banners were put up on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive.

Activist Deepak Kabir has said that the hoardings put up by the government bearing names of anti-CAA protesters are creating an atmosphere of fear. Speaking to ANI, he said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere.

"It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk," Kabir added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the UP government for the display of the personal details of the suspected individuals.

