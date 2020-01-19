Alok Kumar: 'Urban Naxals Providing "intellectual Support" To Shaheen Bagh Protestors'

Appreciating Republic Media Network's efforts in exposing the anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and its working president Alok Kumar, on Sunday, January 19, asserted that Republic carried out a 'great service' to the country by bringing out the truth behind Shaheen Bagh.

Calling those spearheading the agitation 'Fake people' and 'Urban Naxals', Alok Kumar criticised the perpetrators of provoking people by providing 'intellectual support' to everyone participating in the movement.

'Urban Naxals providing intellectual support to protestors': Alok Kumar

'I believe there is a competition between Congress and AAP in Delhi to be more aggressive. The truth will come, even Muslims will be with us and support CAA', he stated.

The VHP leader further added that the misinformation campaign was smeared by 'people like Prakash Ambedkar', who is the President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party.

With the protest raging ahead in full force, several leaders have speculated the Genuineness of its proclaimed "spontaneity". BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, commenting on the heated situation opined,

'Stings like these raise questions about the real intention of the protest, was it for their rights or was there any other intention behind this?' he asked.

Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh in the UP government also expressed his concern in the matter, adding 'Truth has come out, Congress' ideology and politics only divide to rule.

Deriding the Congress party as 'Britishers', he added 'Every Muslim is happy under Modi regime, which is why they are getting agitated. The Gandhi family must come out in the open and apologise to the nation for this.

Shaheen Bagh Sting Op

Republic TV on Sunday, exposed the 'organic' anti-CAA protests taking place in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The 15-day operation was reportedly out by Sharjeel Imam, an ex-JNU student, who by his own admission accepted that the protests and road-blocking incidents were all conducted to attract attention form 'western media'.

It was discovered in the sting op that the agitators led by Sharjeel met on December 5 first and distributed 10,000-15,000 pamphlets about CAA by mobilising students from JNU.

What is the Shaheen Bagh all about?

On December 14, a seemingly spontaneous and 'organic' protest broke out at Shaheen Bagh near Jamia Millia Islamia, where thousands of people, including women and children gathered to oppose CAA and the NRC.

The persistent nature of this protest was quickly hijacked by violent infiltrators, following which the Delhi High Court stayed the protests in spite of claims that protestors put barricades and heavy stones on the sides of the roads, causing road blockages and traffic congestions.

What lies ahead?

With tents being pitched on the side of the road, graffitis painted on the side of the walls, access to hospitals and key facilities in prime locations blocked by protestors, the area is reeling with signs and chants of slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR. As political parties continue to point fingers and blame while lawlessness blankets the streets in Delhi, there appears to be no end in sight.

Image credits: ANI