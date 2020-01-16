BJP Sting Video Claims Shaheen Bagh Protest Congress-sponsored; People Getting Rs 500/day

BJP’s I-T cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a video of a conversation between two people, over the Shaheen Bagh protests. The video taken from a tilted angle highlights the conversation where two men, in what seems to be an egg shop, are discrediting and claiming that Shaheen Bagh protests are fake and paid.

They claim that Congress is paying people to protest in the area. The men add that protestors are working in shifts and take Rs 500-700 a day to carry out the demonstrations. Amit Malviya, while posting this video on Twitter, captioned it by saying that these protests are “sponsored”.

Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored... सारा कांग्रेस का खेल है... pic.twitter.com/JOKIO2qK7P — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 15, 2020

Read: Mani Shankar Aiyar admits, 'Yes I came from Pakistan on Jan 13', after Shaheen Bagh attack

Conversation between the men in the video

While talking about the Shaheen Bagh protests, the men in the video together claim that “The landlords of the shops across the street (Shaheen Bagh) have waived off the rent for the shops. They said if the shops cannot function, how will they pay the rent? The ladies sitting in the area work in shifts. They are getting money according to their shifts."

They added, "Some get 500 a day and others get nearly 700. They have to do nothing, just sit there. They go to their house, cook food come back and sit here. Also, they are getting free Biryani, tea and all the other things here. They are sitting there with one-year old kids, all of this is Congress’ game.”

Read: Congress, AAP, Left & AIMIM in tug-of-war as politicians overrun Shaheen Bagh protest

Shaheen Bagh protests

An 'indefinite' protest at Shaheen Bagh had started on December 15 with people demanding that the government withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a possible pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). On Wednesday, hundreds of Sikh farmers from Punjab joined the anti-citizenship law protestors at South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. They prepared ‘langar’ or the holy meal for the people who have been indefinitely protesting in the place.

Read: Sikhs from Punjab join as anti-CAA, NRC stir at Shaheen Bagh enters second month

Read: SENSATIONAL: Mani Shankar Aiyar went to Pakistan's Lahore before Shaheen Bagh, claims BJP