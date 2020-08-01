Amar Singh Demise: Subramanian Swamy, Paswan, Giriraj Singh Pay Tributes

Following the tragic news of the death of Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, political leaders across the country poured in their tributes, expressing their condolences to his family. In a major development, former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Singapore. Singh had been ailing at the Singapore hospital for the past six months.

Leaders pay tribute

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy paid his respects to Amar Singh saying that he had made friends across political spectrums.

Amar Singh MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with SP, but he made friends across the spectrum of political https://t.co/sq1ncErLyj condolences to his family — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 1, 2020

"I am sorry for the sad news of the death of senior politician and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Amar Singh ji. May God bless his soul and grant the family the strength to bear sorrow. My humble tribute. ॐ peace," said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

वरिष्ठ राजनीतिज्ञ एवं राज्यसभा सांसद श्री अमर सिंह जी के निधन की दुखद खबर से मर्माहत हूं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और परिवारजनों को दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें यही कामना करता हूं। मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। ॐ शांति॥ pic.twitter.com/ypTyqg7MJ0 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) August 1, 2020

Sad news of the demise of Honorable Shri Amar Singh ji, senior leader of Indian politics and Rajya Sabha MP, may God rest his soul, Om Shanti, " tweeted Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

भारतीय राजनीति के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद माननीय श्री अमर सिंह जी के निधन की दुखद खबर मिली, भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/EZsiPEJjlq — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 1, 2020

"Sad news of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Amar Singh ji's death received Pray to God, give the departed soul a place in its shrines," said BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Amar Singh's political career

Amar Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times - in 1996, 2002,2008 and 2016. He held several posts on several parliamentary commissions since then but was most known as SP's go-to man for swinging political support to SP chief Mulayam Singh in Delhi. He shot to fame when he saved the UPA-1 government by pledging support of 39 MPs when it was reduced to a minority as CPI withdrew its support to the coalition over the proposed Nuclear Accord with the United States.

