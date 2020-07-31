Ashok Gehlot Justifies Shifting Of Congress MLAs To Jaisalmer, Cites Horse-trading Attempt

Speaking to the media on Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot justified the shifting of Congress MLAs to Jaisalmer by alleging horse-trading attempts. He claimed that party MLAs and their families were being pressurized after the Assembly session was summoned by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. Also, he accused BJP of offering money up to any extent to lure the legislators.

The Rajasthan CM maintained that he had no other option left to tackle such horse-trading attempts. On this occasion, he asserted that it was every citizen's duty to safeguard democracy. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, he expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot remarked, "Since the Rajasthan Governor decided to summon the Assembly session, our MLAs, their families, and their contacts received calls giving threats and putting pressure... The amount has been increased. While Rs.15 crore was being offered initially, now there is no limit. What do you want? Such horse-trading is taking place. Our first and foremost duty is to save democracy. It is every citizen's responsibility to come forward for safeguarding democracy. Our MLAs were sitting here for many days. They were being mentally harassed. So, we decided to shift them. The pressure will be less in Jaisalmer as it is far away."

BJP questions Congress' move

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia slammed the Congress party for shifting its MLAs from Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur to Jaisalmer. He contended that Congress MLAs were being held hostage despite Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's regular stress on democracy, ethics, and Constitution. According to him, this pattern was witnessed even during Gehlot's earlier tenure as CM in 2008.

Poonia questioned the need to keep all Congress legislators together if there was unity in the party. Thereafter, he alleged that the relatives of the MLAs are being harassed. Urging Gehlot to free the legislators and run the government, he claimed that there is a big crisis in Rajasthan. It is expected that the Congress MLAs will stay in Jaisalmer until the start of the Assembly session, which is being perceived as an opportunity for the government to prove its majority.

