Amarinder Singh Hails Farmers For Peaceful Bharat Bandh, Urges Centre To Resolve Standoff

In a video message on Tuesday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh lauded the farmers for staging a peaceful Bharat Bandh in protest against the agrarian laws. He appreciated the fact that no untoward incident had taken place from the beginning of the farmers' stir. Moreover, Singh contended that the farmers were well aware of their rights to agitate and talk against the farm laws.

On this occasion, the senior Congress leader also expressed hope that the Centre's talks with the farmer unions will bear fruit. According to him, the Union government should resolve this standoff so that the farmers can return to their homes at the earliest. At the same time, he warned farmers against elements seeking to hijack the protests for mala fide purpose.

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh remarked, "I am very happy to say that the Bandh was observed peacefully. There was no untoward incident anywhere. This has been the stance of the farmers since the time they announced a dharna against the agricultural bills."

"It is your democratic right to stage a dharna, to talk against the laws. The Constitution gives you this right. You have exercised your right in a peaceful manner," he added.

I congratulate our farmers and all the people of the State for a peaceful Bharat Bandh. It has been a great show of solidarity for the cause of farmers’ protests. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan! pic.twitter.com/WJ9EcfkdWS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 8, 2020

'Sympathy lies with Punjab farmers'

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on November 28, Capt. Amarinder Singh opened up on the protests of the farmers. He stressed that the small and marginal farmers of Punjab apprehend a serious threat to their livelihood with the passage of the farm laws. Furthermore, the Punjab CM expressed the willingness of his government to facilitate a peaceful settlement whereby the farmers' concerns are allayed.

The Punjab CM stated, "The fact is very simple. My sympathy lies with the Punjab farmers. I have been Agriculture Minister in 1985/86 and I have been Agriculture Minister from 2002-07 and I am Agriculture Minister as the Chief Minister. I keep this portfolio as this is a portfolio which I have a lot of interest in. Before that, I was a Minister for Rural Development, so I know every village in the state. I know 75 per cent of my farmers own less than 5 acres of land."

"They are all little farmers of Punjab. For them, these three bills that came in Parliament, they are feeling that the future of their families as farmers is finished. Because there is a system that is working in Punjab...The government is saying that it will give MSP. But is the government putting it down in the Food Security Act or the new Acts? I don’t think so. As far as we are concerned, we are willing to do anything to bring about a peaceful settlement which will come about when the farmers get satisfied," Capt. Amarinder Singh elaborated.

