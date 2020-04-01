Amarinder Singh Lauds People Garlanding Sanitation Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the world fights the deadly coronavirus pandemic, several incidents of people cheering for the frontline warriors in the battle have come to light. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has shared a video of one such incident on his Twitter handle, wherein people can be seen cheering for the sanitation workers.

The video was shot in Punjab's Nabha region where locals can be seen showering flowers from their windows and balconies on the sanitation workers who had gone to collect trash in their locality. A few people also garlanded the sanitation workers for fulfilling their duties while risking their lives in times of crisis.

Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let’s keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/tV2OwVa86w — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

Nation expressed gratitude for the frontline workers on Janata Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, had also appealed to the citizens of the country to express gratitude for the frontline workers such as the doctors, nurses and other medical staff as well as the policemen who are ensuring the law and order amid the nationwide lockdown.

PM Modi's appeal received an overwhelming response when the entire nation expressed its gratitude for the frontline workers on the day of the Janata Curfew. The citizens of the country followed the self-imposed curfew at the behest of the prime minister.

As on March 30, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 1,397, of which 35 have succumbed to the virus while 1,238 cases are still active; 123 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

