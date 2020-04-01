The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amarinder Singh Lauds People Garlanding Sanitation Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has shared a video of people cheering and garlanding the sanitation workers who are at the forefront of battle

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amarinder Singh

As the world fights the deadly coronavirus pandemic, several incidents of people cheering for the frontline warriors in the battle have come to light. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has shared a video of one such incident on his Twitter handle, wherein people can be seen cheering for the sanitation workers.

The video was shot in Punjab's Nabha region where locals can be seen showering flowers from their windows and balconies on the sanitation workers who had gone to collect trash in their locality. A few people also garlanded the sanitation workers for fulfilling their duties while risking their lives in times of crisis.

READ | Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police Files FIR Against Maulana Saad, Others Of Tablighi Jamaat

READ | COVID-19: MHA Reveals '2137 Markaz Attendees Quarantined Across India'; 1746 In Nizamuddin

Nation expressed gratitude for the frontline workers on Janata Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, had also appealed to the citizens of the country to express gratitude for the frontline workers such as the doctors, nurses and other medical staff as well as the policemen who are ensuring the law and order amid the nationwide lockdown.

PM Modi's appeal received an overwhelming response when the entire nation expressed its gratitude for the frontline workers on the day of the Janata Curfew. The citizens of the country followed the self-imposed curfew at the behest of the prime minister.

As on March 30, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 1,397, of which 35 have succumbed to the virus while 1,238 cases are still active; 123 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3400 Nizamuddin Event Attendees Traced & Isolated; Cases At 1397

READ | ON TAPE: Markaz Chief Urges Muslims To Defy Lockdown, Terms Coronavirus A 'conspiracy'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
COVID-19 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA
Mukesh Walia
DELHI POLICE NOTIFIES TO MARKAZ
Nizamuddin
45 PEOPLE FROM TN TEST POSITIVE
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL