Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Terms Sukhbir Badal's Comments On State Budget 'bizarre'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday scoffed at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal over his reaction to the government's budget, saying that he made bizarre comments even when there was no real point of criticism. Amarinder Singh lashed out at the Akali Chief saying that even after finding nothing to complain about, he made the most ridiculous comments and attempted to mislead the people with "unfounded remarks".

Sukhbir Badal had termed the Congress government's latest budget as a 'cover-up exercise', made to hide the failures of fulfilling promises made to the people of Punjab.

#PunjabBudget2020: A cover up exercise to hide #Congress govt’s failure to implement any of the promises made to people of Pb. It doesn't address any of the burning issues, including farm #suicides, #unemployment or discrimination in release of funds to SCs. No vision for future! pic.twitter.com/4ddWwSiyjW — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 28, 2020

'Businessman' jibe

Slamming Sukhbir's comments calling Amarinder Singh a businessman, the Chief Minister said it was evident that the SAD President either had no clue about what a businessman really was, or was picking up snappy words to grab media headlines. Amarinder Singh also stated that considering the wide array of business interests in which the Badal family was involved in the 10 years of their rule, it proved that Sukhbir and his family were the real businessmen.

He further said that Sukhbir was a petty businessman who did not want to share the profits with others. The Akali President was, and is even now, obsessively controlling his business interests putting his party on the line, Singh said. Finally, Amarinder Singh stated that if Sukhbir showed even 10 per cent of this interest in the welfare of the state during his reign, Punjab's story would have been different to this day.

