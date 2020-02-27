Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Takes A Swipe At Kejriwal Led AAP Government In Delhi

While speaking in the Punjab assembly Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh took a swipe at the AAP government in Delhi stating that the Congress-led government in Punjab was performing far better than the Delhi government. The Punjab CM stated that their government was paying a subsidy of Rs 12,000 crore to farmers which the Delhi government did not have to pay. Amarinder Singh has been on loggerheads with the AAP after the latter threatened to cut the power supply to the CM's house.

The AAP stated that they would cut off the power supply to Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala if the state government failed to scrap power purchase agreements with private plants. AAP MP and chief of the party's Punjab unit Bhagwant Mann accused the Congress-led government of having a "secret pact" with private thermal plants.

While directly addressing the opposition AAP members, in the assembly, Amarinder said, “They tom-tom their power prices. But what they do not tell everyone is that we pay Rs 9,000 crore per year as a part of free power to farmers and Rs 1500 crore as subsidy to industry and Rs 1900 crore for 200 units to SC households.”

Power rates in Punjab

The Amarinder Singh-led government has been facing criticism from the opposition parties over the rising power tariff in the state. The Akalis had also accused the Congress of "striking underhand deals" with the management of private thermal plants, resulting in a loss of Rs 4,100 crore to the state exchequer. Power rates in Punjab were hiked by 36 paise a unit from January 1 for domestic consumers.

