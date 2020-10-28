Amid Bihar Polls, Tejashwi Promises 85% Jobs Quota For Biharis; Wants Caste Politics Gone

Reiterating Mahagathbandhan's promise of providing jobs, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday assured that almost 85 percent of jobs in the government sector will be reserved for local youth in Bihar if his party is voted into power. Presently, polling for 71 seats in the first phase has begun in the state.

Speaking at the 'Naaukri Samvaad' in Patna, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face also said that the young residents will also be able to avail of free forms for all vacancies. He asserted that providing stable government jobs would help the state economy on an even larger scale.

"The young residents of the state will get the benefit of atleast 85 per cent reservation in vacancies in the state. They will also be able to avail free forms for all vacancies. When our government is formed then people of Bihar will enjoy the benefit of 85 per cent reservation in jobs in the state," he said.

Further making a massive announcement, the RJD leader said that if his government comes to power he will also increase the age limit for giving exams, for both general and reserved category candidates, for appearing in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations.

Yadav further said, "I hope this time voters will leave caste and creed behind. This is a fight between the government and people, and people are all set to win."

READ: Bihar elections 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges voters to follow COVID protocol

Mahagathbandhan's manifesto

Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav had earlier released the joint manifesto of Mahagathbandhan and said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. He reiterated his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs by signing the process in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM. Among other things, the manifesto promises to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently and states that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases. Similar promises have been made in RJD's manifesto also.

READ: In Bihar polls, 'vote for Nitish means a vote for RJD' says LJP's Paswan; Tejashwi appeals

Meanwhile, voting has begun in the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020. 71 seats are in fray, namely, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai.

READ: Bihar elections 2020: Here are 10 key electoral battles to watch out for in Phase 1

READ: As Bihar polls begin, 'pehle matdaan phir jalpaan' says PM Modi; set to address 3 rallies