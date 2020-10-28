As Bihar Polls Begin, 'pehle Matdaan Phir Jalpaan' Says PM Modi; Set To Address 3 Rallies

As the first phase of the Bihar elections gets underway on Wednesday, PM Modi is all set to address three rallies in constituencies that are going to polls in the second phase of the elections.

PM Modi will address three rallies - at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna - while the voting for 71 seats that are in the fray in the Phase-1 of the elections is underway.

Meanwhile, Mahagatbandhan ally & congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold two rallies on Wednesday - Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar.

As the elections kicked off, PM Modi tweeted saying:

'Today is phase 1 of voting in the Bihar assembly elections.

It is my appeal to all voters that they join this festival of democracy keeping all Covid precautions in mind.

Keep 6-feet distance in mind and be sure to wear masks.

Remember - pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan.'

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है।



सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें।



दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें।



याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

PM Modi to address three rallies as Phase-1 gets underway

Darbhanga - 11 AM

Muzaffarpur - 12.30 PM

Patna - 2 PM

Voting begins on 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar elections

Voting has begun in the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020. 71 seats are in fray, namely, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai.

#Nov10WithArnab | Voting begins in Phase 1 of the Bihar assembly elections 2020; 71 seats in the fray. Tune in for the #LIVE election updates: https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/8POr29qqkW — Republic (@republic) October 28, 2020

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

