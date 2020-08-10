Amid Buzz About Pilot's Reconciliation With Congress, MP Cites 'extended Family' Analogy

Amid the growing possibility of a truce between Sachin Pilot and Congress, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi opined that his party functions as an "extended family". He added that this spirit of camaraderie was forged during the Indian freedom struggle. According to him, reconciliation has to be the "ultimate aim".

As per sources, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot met ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This is being perceived as a last-ditch attempt to woo back Pilot and his group of 18 MLAs to the party fold ahead of the Assembly session which is set to commence on August 14. Speaking to ANI on condition of anonymity, leaders supporting Pilot confirmed that they are in touch with the Congress leadership. According to them, the party has assured them of an early resolution of their grievances pertaining to Rajasthan.

Congress party functions like an extended family. This spirit of camaraderie has been forged in the Indian freedom struggle. Like all family disputes, reconciliation should be the ultimate aim. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 10, 2020

Rajasthan political crisis

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court announced that it would take up for hearing the transfer petition of the BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar's petition together on August 11.

An SC bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing the Special Leave Petition filed by Dilawar challenging the Rajasthan High Court's August 6 order which refused to stay the merger of the 6 BSP MLAs with Congress. On August 6, a division bench of Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta directed the single-judge bench to decide on granting an immediate stay on the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress on Tuesday. The 6 MLAs in question on August 8 filed a petition seeking the transfer of the disqualification case to the apex court. The fate of the 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs is crucial for the survival of the Gehlot-led government.

