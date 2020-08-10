Rajasthan Truce On Cards? Rahul Gandhi & Sachin Pilot In Frame For A Meeting: Sources

As the political crisis in Rajasthan continues, sources have reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called rebel leader Sachin Pilot for a meeting. Earlier, hinting at a breakthrough between Congress and rebel former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot while speaking to reporters said that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to do the same.

Now, as per the latest sources, Rahul Gandhi has decided to come forward and extend the olive branch to Pilot. Sources have also reported that Pilot has not shut down this request and has instead sought 'time' to meet the former Congress President.

Gehlot hints at truce with Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday exuded confidence in emerging victorious after the commencement of the Assembly session on August 14. Alleging horse-trading attempts, he maintained that the people of the state are with the Congress government.

Talking about Pilot and rebel MLAs return to Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Depends on the high command. If the high command forgives the rebel MLAs & Sachin Pilot, then I am also ready to welcome them. I am serving Rajasthan and I have been Chief Minister thrice. I have been a Union Minister, I am doing only what I am doing for service. I accept whatever the high command decides."

Ahead of Assembly session on August 14, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has moved MLAs supporting him to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, alleging horse-trading attempts by BJP. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, he expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer.

Rajasthan political Crisis

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order. Moreover, BSP and BJP have moved the High Court challenging six BSP MLAs' merger with Congress, seek their disqualification.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts.

