Ashok Gehlot Claims Support From People Of Rajasthan, Hopes For Return Of Pilot Camp MLAs

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot exuded confidence in emerging victorious after the commencement of the Assembly session on August 14. Alleging horse-trading attempts, he maintained that the people of the state are with the Congress government. Claiming that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s target is to topple state governments, Gehlot lamented that such people are in power.

Thereafter, the Rajasthan CM mentioned that he had written a letter to all MLAs stressing that they are the voice of the people. He urged them to act as per their conscience. Observing that the news regarding the 19 MLAs belonging to the Sachin Pilot is very troubling, Gehlot alleged that they are not allowed to meet anyone and are surrounded by hundreds of bouncers. He opined that there is anger in "every household" against BJP leaders accused of indulging in horse-trading and the 19 Pilot camp legislators. At the same time, he expressed hope that most of the disgruntled MLAs would understand this and return to the Congress fold.

There is anger in every household against BJP leaders and those who have left our party. I believe they also understand this and most of them will return to us: Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/3CDfrFcY3G — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Rajasthan political crisis

Currently, the Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a crisis owing to the mini-revolt triggered by 19 MLAs including sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. On the other hand, Congress MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp are holed up in Jaisalmer to prevent alleged attempts of horse-trading. BJP has also sent some of its MLAs to Gujarat to prevent alleged poaching attempts. As the opposition is likely to demand a floor test when the Assembly session is underway, the fate of the 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs is crucial for the survival of the Gehlot-led government.

The legal battle in HC and SC

In a major development on Thursday, a division bench of Rajasthan High Court comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta directed the single-judge bench to decide on the plea seeking an immediate stay on the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress on August 11. Earlier, the single bench had issued notice to Assembly Speaker and the 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and sought their reply by August 11. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and BSP national secretary Satish Mishra appealed against this interim order of the HC before the division bench headed by the Chief Justice.

On Saturday, the 6 MLAs in question filed a petition seeking the transfer of the disqualification case to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan HC's July 24 order directing a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs has been challenged as well. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi has filed separates pleas in the apex court, seeking a stay on the HC order.

