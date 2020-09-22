Amid Quota Setback In SC, MVA Govt Extends Benefit Of EWS Reservation To Maratha Community

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced a slew of measures to ameliorate the concerns of students and youth belonging to the Maratha community. This comes in the wake of the apex court's verdict dated September 9 staying the Maratha reservation in public employment and educational institutions. Addressing the media, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan stated that the state Cabinet had decided to extend the benefit of Economically Weaker Sections reservation (10% quota in government jobs and educational institutions) to the Maratha community.

Moreover, students falling within the ambit of the EWS category can avail of schemes such as Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Educational Fees Scholarship Scheme and Dr.Panjabrao Deshmukh Vastigruh Nirvah Bhatta Yojna. Chavan added that the MVA government will provide Rs.230 crore to the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI). The state Cabinet also sought to mollify the Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan remarked, "The benefit of the EWS reservation will be extended to the SEBC category. Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Educational Fees Scholarship Scheme which was earlier implemented for SEBC students will now be extended to students falling in the EWS category. The state government has sanctioned Rs.600 crore for this scheme in the current financial year. More funds will be provided if required. Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Vastigruh Nirvah Bhatta Yojna, which was earlier implemented for SEBC students will now be extended to students falling in the EWS category. Rs.80 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose."

"The state government has decided to give a job to the heir of the persons who lost their lives in the Maratha Kranti Morcha in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Currently, the process of withdrawing cases registered against Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters is underway. Only 26 cases are pending, which shall be withdrawn within one month. This does not include cases of serious offences," he added.

Maratha reservation

In the SEBC Act which came into force on November 30, 2018, the Maratha community has been declared as a 'Socially and Educational Backward Class'. The Bombay HC judgment reduced the quantum of Maratha reservation to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in public employment. However, the Supreme Court prima facie held that the Maharashtra government has not shown any "extraordinary situation" for relaxing the 50% reservation ceiling in the case of the Maratha quota. On Monday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government filed a petition in the SC seeking the vacation of its stay order.

