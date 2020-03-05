Amidst Ongoing Political Crisis In MP, CM Kamal Nath Wishes Shivraj Chouhan On B'day

Amid the political crisis in the Congress-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday nevertheless wished his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chauhan on the latter's birthday. The official Twitter handle of the Office of Kamal Nath wrote, "Happy birthday to former Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I pray to God for your good health and long life", along with a picture of the two leaders.

Congress alleges 'horse-trading' of MLAs

Meanwhile, reports have emerged stating that four of the "rebel" Congress MLAs are missing from Bhopal and are not in touch with the party. "There are three Congress MLAs and one independent MLA who have been flown from Manesar to Bengaluru," alleged Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The MLAs are said to be at a resort in Bengaluru at Whitefield and all the villas have been booked there by the supporters of the BJP. The Congress has alleged that Chief Minister Kamal Nath has tightened the noose on mining and liquor mafia and that is why the BJP is rattled, alleged Surjewala.

High drama unfolded on Wednesday, a day that saw charges flying thick and fast between the Congress and the BJP, which denied any move to topple the Nath government and asked the ruling party to keep its own house in order. Senior Congress leaders accused the BJP of trying to bring down the party-led government, which is surviving on the support of over half a dozen independent, SP and BSP MLAs.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserted that there was no threat to his government. In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government. Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh claimed that a senior BJP leader took a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator to Delhi in a chartered flight, alleging that poaching attempts were being made by the BJP on Congress MLAs.

'The BJP has nothing to do with it'

In the 230-member Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led state government has the support of four Independent MLAs, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one of the Samajwadi Party. Two seats are currently vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator.

The BJP denied the charge that it was trying to destabilize the Congress government. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V.D. Sharma said the allegations were unfortunate. “The BJP has nothing to do with it. The BJP is making no such effort,” Sharma told reporters.

(With agency inputs)