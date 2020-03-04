'With Kamal Nath Govt Till It Remains In Power,' Says Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal

After the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party alleged the BJP of horse-trading its MLAs, the state assembly's independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal on Wednesday stated that he would continue to support the Kamal Nath government until it remains in power and will further decide his course of action if the government falls out.

While interacting with the reporters Jaiswal said, "I am with the government of Kamal Nath till it is there. If in future, if the government falls, my options will remain open considering the will of people of my constituency and for their development."

Earlier on the night of February 3, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai.

According to the 2018 Assembly polls result, the Congress which had won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly, had formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). Meanwhile, the BJP had won 109 seats.

MLAs in Bengaluru

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government.

There is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Meanwhile, a BSP MLA has allegedly refused to rebel against the Madhya Pradesh government and may return to Bhopal. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were 'forcibly' held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

Digvijaya accuses BJP of horse-trading

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh claimed that bribes worth Rs 25 to 45 crores were openly being offered to Congress MLAs. Asserting the claim, Digvijaya Singh noted that 'Madhya Pradesh was not Karnataka' and that no Congress leader is buyable.

"In Madhya Pradesh, since the BJP has come in Opposition. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra, and others, who have looted the state for 15 years, are not ready to sit in Opposition. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress MLAs are openly being lured for 25 to 45 crores. They say, take 5 crores now and then take next in instalments after the government is fallen." "I would like to caution them, this is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA here can be bought. I would say it openly, that without any evidence I have never blamed anyone. This will not be tolerated," Digvijaya Singh added.

(With ANI inputs)