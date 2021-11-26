Amit Shah Pays Tribute To All Those Who Lost Their Lives In 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid respect to those who died in the Mumbai terrorist attack on 26 November 2008, adding that "a grateful nation will always be beholden to your sacrifice." Shah paid heartfelt respects to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and saluted the "courage of all the security forces who fearlessly fought the terrorists in cowardly attacks" on his Twitter account, calling the terrorist attack on 26 November 2008, a "cowardly" crime.

The Home Minister tweeted, "The whole nation will be proud of your bravery. A grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice." Amit Shah, in a tweet in Hindi, said that India will always be indebted to the ultimate sacrifice of the security forces. "I pay homage to those who died in the 26/11 attacks and salute the bravery of all the security forces personnel who showed indomitable spirit against a cowardly attack. Shah's message came on the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 174 people, including 20 security officers and 26 foreign nationals, and injured more than 300.

मुंबई 26/11 आतंकी हमलों में जान गंवाने वालों को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि देता हूँ और उन सभी सुरक्षाकर्मियों के साहस को सलाम करता हूं, जिन्होंने कायरतापूर्ण हमलों में आतंकवादियों का डटकर सामना किया। पूरे देश को आपकी वीरता पर गर्व रहेगा। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदैव आपके बलिदान का ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/rgW2xsoXVj — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2021

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks in Mumbai

Ten shooters believed to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, carried out the terror attack. The terrorists used automatic guns and hand grenades to attack civilians at a number of locations in Mumbai's south, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the famous Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre. The terror continued to unfold with hostages held at three locations namely Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and the Tower despite the fact that most of the attacks ended just a few hours after they began at around 9.30 p.m. on 26 November.

Aftermath

During their 60-hour siege of Mumbai on 26 November 2008, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injured numerous others. Nine of the ten terrorists were neutalised by security forces. On November 21, 2012, the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was hanged.

