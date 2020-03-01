"Will Turn WB Into Sonar Bangla': Amit Shah Takes On Mamata Banerjee On Her Home Turf

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised to transform the state into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) in five years if the BJP is brought to power in the 2021 state Assembly elections. While launching BJP’s ‘Aar Noy Annay’ (no more injustice) campaign in West Bengal, he also dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the Centre from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Shah pitches for 'Sonar Bangla'

While addressing arally at Kolkata, Shah said, "Give Modi government five years and we will make the state 'Sonar Bangla'. Join the 'Aar Noi Anyai' campaign and make this state free of atrocity."

While launching the 'Aar Noi Anyai' campaign on Sunday, he called on residents of Bengal to vote for BJP in the 2021 state Assembly elections for the betterment of the state. "When we came here for the election campaign, permissions were denied, stages were vandalised and false cases were filed. More than 40 BJP workers lost their lives. Even after all this, Mamata di, could you stop us? Mamata didi goes to every village and asks 'Didi Ke Bolo,' while they wonder what to answer. Today, I have come here to tell ask you not to sit quietly. Whenever didi asks 'Didi Ke Bolo,' you say, 'Aar Noi Anyay'."

Speaking on the rift over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah accused the opposition parties of misguiding the refugees and minorities. Shah assured that not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the CAA. "The Opposition is terrorising minorities. I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship. We will not stop until and unless all the refugees are granted citizenship," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister and the West Bengal Chief Minister have often locked horns on various issues hold opposite views on CAA, NRC, and NPR. While CM Banerjee has maintained that CAA, NRC, and NPR will not be implemented in Bengal under her rule, Shah had previously stated that NRC will be implemented not only in Assam but in Bengal also. Though he has said that talks of nation-wide NRC have currently stopped, he has maintained that CAA will not be repealed. Shah and Banerjee also eye the significant West Bengal polls in 2021 where BJP finally wishes to gain a foothold in Bengal.

