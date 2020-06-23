Amit Shah Replies To Delhi CM’s Request On COVID Facility, Says ‘MHA Has Assigned ITBP’

Responding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's request of supervising the COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the work is already in 'full swing.' Taking to Twitter, Shah highlighted his meeting with the Delhi CM three days back and stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already assigned the work of operating the 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre, as discussed. The Home Minister also informed that a large part of the facility will be operational by June 26.

Dear Kejriwal ji,

It has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun. https://t.co/VLMOQdEseY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

In order to tackle the spiking cases and the possible shortage of beds, the Delhi administration plans to set up a 10,000-bed makeshift facility for COVID patients at the Radha Soami Centre in Chhattarpur. In response to this, Kejriwal wrote to the Home Minister asking for supervision, along with ITBP and Army doctors and nurses at this Care Center.

Massive 10,000-bed facility

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi government over the rising Coronavirus cases in the country. Shortly after the meeting, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas located in Chhattarpur which has willingly reached out to the government to allow its sprawling campus to be converted into a 10,000-bed facility for COVID patients. Baijal stated that authorities would begin construction of the makeshift COVID facility shortly after a feasibility study is done by the district magistrate.

The COVID facility in Chhattarpur that is touted to be one of the biggest facilities and is said to be set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area equipped with toilet blocks on both sides of the shed and oxygenated beds as well. The facility is said to be built over the 300-acre sprawling campus of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines.

It is projected that by the end of July, Delhi will witness 5 lakh cases of Coronavirus and will require over 80,000 beds to successfully tackle the pandemic in the city.

