'Against Happiness Of Farmers': Amit Shah Slams Opposition For Objecting Farm Bills

On Monday, Union Home Minister slammed the opposition for objecting the passage of the Farm Bills and further accused them of being against the happiness of farmers. This statement from the Home Minister comes soon after Congress launched an agitation against the government for passing this anti-farmer and anti-people laws.

Accusing the opposition of being against the interest of farmers, Amit Shah took to Twitter and said the PM Modi-led government will continue its efforts for the welfare of farmers. His tweet in Hindi read as, "Those opposing Modi government's agricultural reform bills are actually opposed to the happiness of farmers and the true value of their produce. These people do not want the food provider who feed the country to be as rich and empowered as them. But the Modi government will continue to give farmers their rights."

मोदी सरकार के कृषि सुधार विधेयकों का विरोध करने वाले लोग असल में किसानों की ख़ुशहाली और उनकी उपज के सही मूल्य के विरोधी हैं।



यह लोग नहीं चाहते कि देश का पेट भरने वाला अन्नदाता कभी उनके समान समृद्ध और सशक्त हो पाए।



लेकिन मोदी सरकार किसानों को उनका अधिकार देकर रहेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah had alleged that the same political parties who perpetuated darkness in the lives of farmers after taking their votes were opposing the farm bills. Accusing the opposition of trying to instigate and mislead farmers, he assured them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who has their best interests in mind. According to him, the passage of Farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha showcased the Centre's resolve to strengthen the agriculture sector.

He contended that this was the beginning of the era of unprecedented development in the agriculture sector. Shah added that the agrarian reform bills would not only eliminate the role of middlemen but also ensure an increase in their income. Seconding the PM, he assured that the Minimum Support Price system and government procurement will continue.

Row over farm bills

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

Before the bills were cleared by the Upper House, the opposition indulged in considerable amount of ruckus. After Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh refused to consider the demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the bills to a Select Committee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien climbed the former's podium, broke his microphone and tore the rule book. Another farm bill passed by the Lok House- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is yet to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha

