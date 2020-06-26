IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning In 8 Districts Of Bihar As Lightning Leaves 92 Dead

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in as many as eight districts of Bihar. These include Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar. This prediction comes after atleast 92 people have been killed in lightning strikes in Bihar.

The MET has also predicted that districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Katihar, Madhepura, Purnia, and Saharsa are also likely to receive rainfall. Out of the 92 killed, 13 belonged to Gopalganj itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the calamity on Thursday and informed that state government has initiated relief work immediately.

Bihar CM announces ex-gratia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of those deceased in lightning strikes. The Chief Minister has also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department. However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh while expressing his deepest condolences for those affected. "It is a black day for us. People have died due to lightning strikes. We appeal the government to provide immediate relief and financial assistance to the kin of deceased," the RJD leader told ANI.

24 killed in UP

Meanwhile, 24 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to the lightning strikes. These include 9 from Devariya, one each from Kushinagar, Fatehpur, Balampur and Unnao, 2 from Barambaki, 3 from Ambekarnagar and 6 from Pragyaraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences and has directed officials to begin relief work with immediate effect. He has also ordered quick treatment of those who have been injured due to the strikes.

