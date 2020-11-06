Amit Shah's '200+ Seats In Bengal' & Communalism Claim Against Mamata Gets Trinamool Reply

The ruling Trinamool in West Bengal has slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his remark alleging that appeasement politics in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness. Retaliating to Union Home Minister's statement, Trinamool took to Twitter to counter-question Amit Shah over the alleged 'misrule in UP', Chinese incursions and releasing PM CARES fund data in the public domain.

.@AmitShah ji, Bengal seeks answer for these questions today:



1. Why haven't you spoken against BJP misrule in UP & awful treatment to Hathras victim’s family?



2. Why is Centre quiet on Chinese incursions?



3. When will PM CARES data be released in public?#BengalAsksAmitShah — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 6, 2020

Also, hitting back at Amit Shah, President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee, who is also Mamata Banerjee's nephew, said that Amit Shah "used ST Community & the concerned family as a political tool" but did not speak to them, while questioning Amit Shah whether he came to Bengal only for photo-op.

Reality behind @AmitShah Ji's token meals - he used ST Community & the concerned family as political tool & didn't even bother to speak to them for a moment.



Mr Home Minister, did you come here only for a photo-op? #BengalAsksAmitShah https://t.co/NHm9R9apvU pic.twitter.com/zFOPPQTbyC — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 6, 2020

Amit Shah states West Bengal intent

The retaliation by TMC comes after Amit Shah said on Friday that the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness.

"However, the politics of 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) has hurt this glorious tradition of Bengal. I hereby call upon the people of Bengal to wake up and perform their responsibilities to bring back the glory of the state," Amit Shah said.

He arrived in West Bengal on Wednesday night for a two-day visit to take stock of the party's preparedness ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. While addressing a BJP meeting in Bankura on Thursday, Shah said BJP will win over 200 seats in the next elections, and form its first government in the state. He also said he can sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the death knell of her regime has been sounded.

He visited the revered Dakshineswar temple on Friday where he offered puja to the goddess by entering the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine. After offering prayers, the Union minister headed to eminent vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's music school-cum- residence 'Shrutinandan', where he met his students and family members.

After Bihar, West Bengal will be the next to go to polls in the first half of 2021. Currently, the West Bengal assembly is led by TMC which holds 222 out of 294 seats. BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads at several issues ranging from CAA to COVID-19 and BJP has also held protests against the manner in which BJP leaders and party members are being targeted in the state. BJP has accused the TMC led state government of orchestrating the fatal attacks on the BJP leaders which have led to the death of several leaders.