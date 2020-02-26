Amruta Fadnavis Calls Aaditya Thackeray A 'cocooned Worm', Says Life Woven By 'ancestors'

On Wednesday, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray for his remark against Fadnavis' 'bangle' remark calling Thackeray Jr a 'cocooned worm' who would never understand 'struggles' in life. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena over the party's silence on the controversial remark by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan stating that the party was 'wearing bangles.'

'Disgraceful comment by former CM'

Responding to Fadnavis' comments Shiv Sena's prodigy Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet asked Fadnavis to apologise for his 'disgraceful' comment and said, " Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CM."

Amruta came to her husband's defence and stated that she was proud of Devendra Fadnavis' and each and every member of the Maharashtra BJP's struggles. She also stated that Aaditya Thackeray was living a 'silken life' woven by his 'ancestors.'

A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra ! https://t.co/wshocfceIa — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) February 26, 2020

'Sena wearing Bangles'

Fadnavis was addressing protestors at Azad Maidan where the party launched a protest against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women. Speaking at the protest, the former CM slammed Shiv Sena's silence and stated that the party is "wearing bangles". "Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," said Fadnavis.

