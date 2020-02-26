The Debate
Amruta Fadnavis Calls Aaditya Thackeray A 'cocooned Worm', Says Life Woven By 'ancestors'

Politics

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray for his remark against Fadnavis

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amruta Fadnavis

On Wednesday, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray for his remark against Fadnavis' 'bangle' remark calling Thackeray Jr a 'cocooned worm' who would never understand 'struggles' in life. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena over the party's silence on the controversial remark by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan stating that the party was 'wearing bangles.'

Read: Amruta Fadnavis takes fresh dig at Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray over his leadership

'Disgraceful comment by former CM'

Responding to Fadnavis' comments Shiv Sena's prodigy Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet asked Fadnavis to apologise for his 'disgraceful' comment and said, " Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CM." 

Amruta came to her husband's defence and stated that she was proud of Devendra Fadnavis' and each and every member of the Maharashtra BJP's struggles. She also stated that Aaditya Thackeray was living a 'silken life' woven by his 'ancestors.' 

Read: Maharastra: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over stoic silence on Pathan's remark

Read: 'Send it to Yediyurappa': Nawab Malik hits back at Fadnavis over 'bangle' remark on Sena

'Sena wearing Bangles'

Fadnavis was addressing protestors at Azad Maidan where the party launched a protest against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women. Speaking at the protest, the former CM slammed Shiv Sena's silence and stated that the party is "wearing bangles". "Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," said Fadnavis.

Read: Fadnavis accuses MVA govt of betraying farmers, alleges manifesto promise not fulfilled

Published:
