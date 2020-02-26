'Send It To Yediyurappa': Nawab Malik Hits Back At Fadnavis Over 'bangle' Remark On Sena

Hitting out at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his 'bangle' remark on Shiv Sena, Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday asked him to send the bangles to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa instead.

This comes after Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena's silence over Waris Pathan's '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' remark and stated that the party is "wearing bangles". Earlier in a rally in Karnataka, a video had surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'.

Speaking to ANI, Malik asked Fadnavis to send the bangles to Karnatak Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, citing his inaction as the communal speech took place in Karnataka.

"Fadnavis asked Uddhav Thackeray to wear bangles. I am asking him to send bangles to Yediyurappa. Waris Pathan gave the communal speech in Karnataka and it is their responsibility to register a case against him and take action. But no action has been taken by them," said Nawab Malik.

READ: Fadnavis demands apology from Waris Pathan, says "Hindu society is tolerant but not weak"

Fadnavis Slams Shiv Sena Over Stoic Silence On Pathan's Remark

The BJP leader was addressing protestors at Azad Maidan in Mumbai where the party launched protest against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women. Speaking at the protest, the former CM of Maharashtra slammed Shiv Sena's silence and stated that the party is "wearing bangles".

"Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," Fadnavis had said.

READ: Case filed against Waris Pathan, Giriraj Singh for controversial statements in Bihar court

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA, while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15, said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if it's not given to them.

Pathan added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally was seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

READ: AIMIM's Waris Pathan retracts '15 cr vs 100 cr' remark, refuses to tender apology

READ: Maharashtra govt to take action against AIMIM's Waris Pathan for '15 cr threat'