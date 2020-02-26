Maharastra: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis Slams Shiv Sena Over Stoic Silence On Pathan's Remark

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena over the party's silence on the controversial remark by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. This comes at the backdrop of the contentious remark by Waris Pathan, where he said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crores." Fadnavis had also earlier demanded an apology from Pathan stating that that the Hindu society is tolerant, but it is not weak.

The BJP leader was addressing protestors at Azad Maidan where the party launched a protest against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women. Speaking at the protest, the former CM slammed Shiv Sena's silence and stated that the party is "wearing bangles".

"Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," said Fadnavis.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday had assured that there will definitely be an inquiry into the case while addressing a press conference in Nagpur. Earlier, an FIR was filed against Pathan in Karnataka's Kalburgi where he had spoken at an anti-CAA rally. The complaint has been filed by a private lawyer.

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given.

Pathan added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

