Andhra BJP Alleges 'conversion' Of Sacred Site With Sita's Footprint; Blames CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy accused 'conversion mafias' of illegally capturing a holy site at Edlapadu that is said to have borne the footprint of goddess Sita and a carving of Lord Narasimha while erecting a Christian Cross at the location. Sharing pictures of the alleged encroachment, the Andhra BJP's general secretary claimed that attacks on Hindus' temples continued under the reign of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the state's CM and noted there was no place for Hindus in the state. One of the pictures shared by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on his Twitter handle shows a cross being erected at the sacred spot while another image displays what looks like a carving of Lord Narasimha.

In Edlapadu(Andhra Pradesh)a place where Sita Mata's foot print was existed & carving of Lord Narasimhama was there is illegally captured by conversion mafias & an illegal cross built at that place.

No place for Hindus in AP under @ysjagan govt,attacks on Hindu temples continues. pic.twitter.com/A6aO8Hk01D — S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) March 2, 2021

In December, last year, a Lord Ram idol was desecrated at Ramateertham in the Vizianagaram district after which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. Two days after the incident, the hands and legs of the Subrahmanyeswara Swamy idol were found broken in a temple in Rajamahendravaram. Two months prior to the two mentioned cases, the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was allegedly gutted in a fire mishap on September 6, 2020. There were more than 125 incidents of desecration and vandalism in various temples across the state since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over, some opposition party leaders in the state have claimed.

However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier termed the desecration of temples in the state as 'political guerrilla warfare" and wondered who would benefit by such acts. "These people are not even sparing God and dragging him into politics. They have no fear of God nor do they revere him, except that they seek to derive political benefit in the name of God," the Chief Minister remarked without naming anyone after inaugurating the Police Duty meet through virtual mode. He wondered who would benefit by damaging temple idols.

The Chief Minister said the attacks on temples were carried out in a planned manner as part of "diversionary tactic" by (opposition parties) to ensure the good programmes of his government were not highlighted. "It is political guerrilla warfare," he said.

