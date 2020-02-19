Andhra DGP Office Confirms State Government Downgraded Former CM Naidu's Z-plus Security

A day after the Andhra Pradesh Government decided to downgrade former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's security, Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Office (DGP) on Wednesday spoke about the changes that will be made in the TDP chief Naidu's security, as per the Security Review Committee's decision. The former Andhra CM currently has Z plus security (i.e. the highest security cover provided by the National Security Guard (NSG) in India).

While interacting with a news agency, Andhra Pradesh DGP office said, "Changes will be done in security of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as per the Security Review Committee's decision. As of now, no changes have been made in his existing security entail. Currently, he has Z plus security." Around 183 personnel currently handle the security of the TDP chief in Vijayawada, and 48 in Hyderabad.

READ | TDP condemns AP govt's decision to downgrade security cover of Chandrababu Naidu

TDP condemns Andhra Government's decision

Earlier on Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Party had strongly criticised the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to downgrade the security cover provided to party supremo Naidu and demanded it to be restored to the original level.

Talking about Naidu's security being downgraded, TDP State president Kala Venkata Rao said, "The strength of security personnel has been drastically brought down by about 50 percent from 146 to 67. The party strongly condemns the politically motivated decision of the security review committee (SRC) and demands restoration of security to its original level," he said.

READ | TDP demands memorandum given to PM Modi by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to be made public

The TDP also stated that the YSRCP-led government will be responsible for any mishap to the former CM due to the reduction in his security cover.

Earlier in 2019, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had instructed the state government to restore the security of Naidu with 97 police personnel. The former Chief Minister had escaped an assassination attempt by Maoists in Tirupati in 2003 when he was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

READ | YSRCP alleges TDP of releasing parts of 'Panchnama', says 'It is to claim their innocence'

READ | TDP accuses YSRC of trying to malign Chandrababu Naidu's image

(With inputs from ANI)