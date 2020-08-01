Andhra BJP Reacts To Three Capital Bill Approval, Says Govt Must Fulfill Farmers' Demands

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday gave his assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill. Reacting to the decision, the state BJP unit demanded that the current YSRCP government should fulfill all promises made to agitating Amaravati farmers. BJP president Somu Veerraju on Friday said the party is committed to Amravati and it is supporting the farmer's agitation even now.

'We are committed to Amaravati..'

"Today the Governor has approved the capital bill. We won't make any political comment on that as our party respects the constitutional systems. We feel that all political parties should give a thought in that angle. Three capitals is the decision of the state government, led by YSRCP. Our thoughts are very clear. We are committed to Amaravati. We are supporting the Amaravati farmers' agitation even now. We demand that the present government should fulfil all assurances given to those farmers," said Veerraju.

Veerraju also responded to the Communist Party of India (CPI) allegation that BJP is the second culprit next to YSRCP, and the party has its hand behind the Governor's decision. He said "Governor is not a political system but a constitutional system. I absolutely differ with CPI comment. In fact, their party culture itself has no respect for constitutional bodies or democracy. I am surprised by their reaction."

When asked about TDP calling the day the controversial bills were approved a black day and whether BJP has nothing to offer to the village, Veerraju said, "We expressed our decision very clear. We had extended full support to Amaravati capital when the issue is taken up in AP assembly. AP BJP unit is committed for that agitation. Our president had extended absolute support to the farmers' protests. Many of our party leaders took part in that agitation."

Three-capital bill approved

On Friday AP Governor gave his assent to the three-capital bill which was passed by the state Assembly for the second time. He approved the repeal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014, and the passage of AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020. This implies that Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool shall become the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of the state respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)