'Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Test Rate Very Low, YSRCP Making False Claims' Alleges TDP

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday denied the claims of Andhra Pradesh government about conducting a greater number of COVID-19 tests, as the same does not reflect in the list announced by the Centre.

“The YSRCP government's claim that Andhra Pradesh is conducting the maximum number of COVID-19 tests is turning out to be bogus,” TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said. Citing the Central government's list of 31 states and Union Territories conducting over 140 tests per million, he pointed out that the state’s name is not mentioned in the list.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also questioned why Andhra Pradesh is missing from the list of states and UTs conducting more than 140 COVID-19 tests per day per million people.

Andhra Pradesh is not even featuring in the list announced by the Centre regarding states performing more than 140 tests per day per million people. Why is the state missing? Why are people of AP being cheated with fake numbers? pic.twitter.com/sfZJ4VyAC8 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 30, 2020

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released a list of states and UTs that are conducting 140 tests per million per day and Andhra Pradesh is not mentioned in it.

Coronavirus in Andhra

The exponential growth of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as it recorded 10,000 plus cases for the second straight day on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure to 1,30,557.

The state, only the second in the country after Maharashtra to post daily cases in excess of 10,000 so far, recorded a new single-day high of 10,167 cases on Thursday. The last 24 hours ending at 9 AM, the state also saw a new daily high of 68 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 1,281, according to the latest bulletin.

The overall infection positivity rate shot further up to 6.91 per cent while the mortality rate fell marginally to 0.98 per cent from 1.04 on Tuesday. Also, a record number of 4,618 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and the overall recovery rate stood at 45.98 per cent. In all, the state now has 69,252 active Covid-19 cases after recovery of 60,024 patients.

