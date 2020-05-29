'Andhra Govt To Move SC Against HC's Order To Reinstate SEC Ramesh Kumar': YSRCP MLA

The Andhra Pradesh government will challenge the High Court's order reinstating Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner at the Supreme Court, YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu said on Friday. Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Andhra HC comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and M Satyanarayana Murthy quashed the ordinance issued by the AP government curtailing the tenure of the SEC and ordered the reinstatement of Kumar on the post.

Speaking to reporters, Rambabu said, "One month ago, the state government had issued an ordinance on the State Election Commission. The SEC had lost his position and was replaced by Justice Kanagaraj. TDP and BJP went to the high court, which quashed the ordinance. We have the choice to go to the Supreme Court. We are consulting with legal experts for the same."

Alleges bias in TDP's favour

The leader accused Ramesh Kumar of being biased against the YSRCP-led state government. According to Rambabu, Kumar blindly signed on a letter sent by ex-AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu opposing the government's proposed legislation against liquor and money in elections. "He was opposing that legislation as he was directed by TDP chief," the YSRCP MLA said.

He said that the state government removed Ramesh Kumar from his position in a "constitutional manner" through an ordinance as Kumar acted in a biased manner.

Ambati Rambabu maintained that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government respects the HC's order, but it will appeal against it in the apex court since they have objections to the verdict. In response to criticism of opposition parties over the order, Rambabu hit back asking whether a government is supposed to step down if a verdict comes against it.

Setback to Jagan

Friday's judgement is being perceived as a major setback for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had publicly described Kumar as casteist and inclined towards Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. Pronouncing its verdict on 13 petitions challenging Kumar's removal, the bench ruled that the state government did not have the power to issue an ordinance under Section 213 of the Constitution.

Thus, all government orders brought under it have become invalid. Moreover, the court set aside the appointment of V Kanagaraj as the SEC. Subsequently, Kumar has assumed charge as the SEC once again.

(With ANI inputs)

