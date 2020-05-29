Andhra Pradesh: Migrant Workers From Uttar Pradesh Agitate At Quarantine Centre

Demanding to return to their hometown amid coronavirus lockdown, migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh agitated at the Kanchikacherla quarantine centre in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. As many as 45 migrant workers are presently staying at the quarantine centre for last the 14 days as they were stopped and quarantined while going on foot to their respective homes.

"We have been here since 14 days. We want to go back to our homes," one of them said.The workers alleged that nobody is looking after them or taking care of them in the quarantine centre.

The migrants further claimed that they have approached the local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) many times but it was of no use. The workers threatened the administration with hunger strikes until given clarification as to when they can return to their hometown.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM meets HM to decide on lockdown extension; cases at 1,65,799

READ | 7 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,071

COVID-19 cases in AP

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has 3251 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 2125 patients being discharged/recovered and 59 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in India reaches at 1,58,333 with 83,004, active cases. 67,692 people have recovered while 4,531 have died as lockdown continues till May 31 with relaxed restrictions.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM meets HM to decide on lockdown extension; cases at 1,65,799

READ | Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath to sign MoU on employment for migrants, 11.5 lakhs to benefit

(With agency inputs)