MHA Hints Imminent Relief For Film Industry As MoS Reddy Meets Tollywood Biggies After KCR

As the nation is moving towards a return out of the COVID-19 enforced lockdown with gradual relaxations, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has indicated that the film industry will also be allowed to begin operations.

Kishan Reddy, while addressing a video conference with the Telugu Film Industry, said that the Centre will soon allow the resumption of film shootings and production in the country.

Film producer D. Suresh Babu and director Teja were among the ones who participated in the discussion with Reddy.

Projects worth of Rs 2,000 crore are on hold while as many as 1,800 movie theatres are shut in view of the COVID-19 pandemic which had compelled the country to go under lockdown for more than two months.

Kishan Reddy assured the Tollywood personalities that the government is working on the roadmap for cinema halls to resume operations. He also mentioned about having a separate discussion with the south film industry and the Bollywood to understand the issues pertaining to the film sector.

Tollywood industry meets KCR

Besides Kishan Reddy, the Tollywood industry has been in talks with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the state's Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav over the discussion of resuming film shootings and post-production works.

Earlier on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that film shootings and post-production works which were put on hold due to the pandemic would resume in a phased manner. The CM has directed the concerned officials to prepare guidelines on how to conduct film shootings in the state while keeping in mind the necessary precautions. In a meeting with the prominent film personalities at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, a discussion on resumption of the film shootings, the revival of post-production work, and reopening of the theatres was held.

"The CM suggested that initially, indoor production works with less number of people should be commenced. In the next phase, in June the film shootings can begin. Lastly, based on the situation then, a decision on the film theatres reopening can be taken," stated a release after the CM's discussion with Tollywood fraternity.

Tollywood biggies Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Dil Raju with several other celebrities, had a meeting with Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday. The meeting was held at Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad.

