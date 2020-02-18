'Getting Centre's Approval For Disha Act Going Smoothly', Says Andhra Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that the process of getting the central government's approval for the Disha Act is going on smoothly. 'AP Disha Act' has been christened in the memory of the veterinary doctor, who was abducted, gang-raped, killed and burned at the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Special police stations and courts are being set up for the implementation of the Disha Act. Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said that there are women police stations already in the state. However, Disha Police stations will be much better, well connected and well equipped. Furthermore, the police stated that the Disha control centers and Disha apps are getting wide popularity.

When asked about the division of 'Andhra Pradesh Police Academy' (APPA) which is in Hyderabad, Sucharitha admitted that there is no proper training center for the police. She hoped that the central government will soon grant a police academy for the state separately. Sucharitha also released results of tests held for assistant public prosecutors. While the written test, oral test, and interview are conducted for 50 posts, 49 candidates are selected. Of them, 22 are male candidates and 27 are female candidates.

The state Home Minister expressed happiness that more than 50 per cent of the selected candidates are women. The selected candidates will be verified within a week and will be sent for training at Ongole Police Training Centre.

About Disha Act

Amid the nation-wide outrage over the soaring number of crimes against women in the country, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the Disha Act 2019, in December. The Act mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days. It is an amendment to the AP Criminal Law. As per the law, the investigation is expected to be completed in seven working days and trial shall be completed in 14 working days. The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government has prescribed exclusively the death penalty for rape crimes where adequate conclusive evidence is found. The fresh law, 'AP Disha Act' has been christened in the memory of the veterinary doctor, who was abducted, gang-raped, killed and burned recently on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Along with this, the cabinet has also approved the draft ‘AP Special Court for Specified Offences Against Women and Children Act, 2019.’ Under this Act, special courts will be set up in each of the 13 districts to try cases of atrocities against women and children like rape, sexual harassment, acid attacks, and harassment through social media.

(With Inputs from ANI)