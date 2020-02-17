Shiv Sena Unhappy with Prep For 'Badshah' Trump's India Visit; Claims Colonial Comparison

In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena lashed out at the Modi government over its preparations for the upcoming visit of "Badshah (emperor)" US President Donald Trump to India saying the lavish welcome planned by the Centre reflects "symptoms of slave mentality".

In a fiery editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Centre was mocked for its planned reception of Trump and compared to the way the colonial British government made preparations when members of the British royal family arrived in India.

The US President and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24-25. Among other events, will be the inauguration of the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad by Trump and Modi and a 'Namaste, President Trump!' address to a large crowd.

"The Central government is seen holding consultations as to what the 'emperor' eats, what he drinks, his mattress-bed, table, chair, his bathroom and roof chandeliers," the Saamana editorial said, adding, "When the king or queen of England used to come to enslaved India, such preparations were made for their reception and the money was spent from public coffers. Same is happening with Mr. Trump. The symptoms of this 'slave' mentality are visible. "

Donald Trump not the world's 'Dharmaraja'

Calling out Donald's Trump business background, the column said, "President Trump is surely not the world's 'Dharmaraja' or 'Mr. Truth'. He is a rich industrialist and capitalist. Here, we have big industrialists join politics or use money power to hold power, which is the view Mr. Trump shares."

Stinging jibes

The Saamana editorial went on to question why the US President will be first taken to PM Modi's home state of Gujarat. It claimed that more than Rs 100 crore will be spent on Trump's visit to Ahmedabad. "Trump will land at Ahmedabad airport, so the 'repair' of the airport and the roads outside has started. Historic to call that it needs Trump to arrive in the city to carry repairs."

Garibi Hatao now changed to Garibi Chhupao

It went on to add that walls are being built on the sides of the road to ensure President Trump doesn't see the slum areas. "PM Modi ruled Gujarat for 15 years and then India for six years now, still such condition in Ahmedabad that you have to hide things?" the Shiv Sena questioned.

"Will the walls built to hide the slums be demolished after Trump leaves Ahmedabad? 'Garibi Hatao (eradicate poverty)' slogan has now changed to 'Garibi Chhupao (hide poverty)'. Are there separate provisions for this in the new Budget? Will America lend to India to build such walls across the country?" the editorial concluded.

